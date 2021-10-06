HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia's Colchester County have arrested a man from Truro, N.S., as the result of a firearms investigation.

On Monday, police responded to a firearms complaint involving a number of improperly stored firearms at a business in Truro.

RCMP say the owner of the firearms was not present when police arrived.

Officers located and seized a number of firearms that were unsafely stored.

The owner, a 49-year-old man from Truro, was located in a vehicle a short time later and arrested without incident, according to police. Officers located and seized a handgun during a search of the vehicle.

The man has since been released from custody on conditions and will be facing a charge of unsafe storage of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.