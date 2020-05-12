HALIFAX -- Police in Truro, N.S., say the search for a three-year-old boy reported missing last week has ended, but the investigation into his disappearance is still ongoing.

In a statement from Truro Police Service on Tuesday, police say they met with Dylan Ehler’s family and provided an overview of the extensive search efforts to locate the toddler.

After consulting with Ground Search and Rescue, Truro police say the ground, water and air search for the missing boy "has been exhausted."

“Regrettably, the extensive search efforts over the last six days have not located Dylan. In consultation with Ground Search and Rescue, the decision has been made to conclude the active search component of this case,” said Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil.

“As new leads or information is brought forward, the search can very quickly be reactivated.”

MacNeil says Dylan’s disappearance is still under investigation as a missing persons case, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

“The Truro Police Service would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search operations for Dylan Ehler,” said MacNeil.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ehler family during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to call Truro Police at 902-895-5351.

Boy disappeared from yard last week

Police said last week that Dylan had been playing in his grandmother’s yard on Elizabeth Street the afternoon of May 6.

Police said the woman became distracted by the family’s dog and, when she turned back around, the boy was gone.

Dylan was reported missing around 1:20 p.m. and police launched an extensive search for the boy that afternoon.

Recovery operation focused on waterways

Early on, police canvassed the neighbourhood and scoured the area.

The focus of the search shifted to Lepper Brook, located near the grandmother’s home, after crews found the little boy’s boots in the brook the evening of May 6.

Crews continued to scour the ground and waterways, including the brook and Salmon River, on May 7. However, that evening, police confirmed that the search for Dylan had shifted to a recovery operation.

The search continued from Friday to Monday, with crews continuing to focus much of their efforts on the brook, the river, and expanding the search into Cobequid Bay.

Police also returned to the Elizabeth Street area and re-canvassed the neighbourhood.

However, police say their efforts have failed to produce any new information on the boy’s whereabouts.

The six-day search included support from local police, a K9 unit, the Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue teams from Colchester County and Halifax, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, as well as a dive team.