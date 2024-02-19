Truro woman, 68, dead after head-on crash in Denmark: N.S. RCMP

A 68-year-old Truro woman died at the scene of a car crash in Denmark, N.S., on Sunday.

According to the Nova Scotia RCMP, a Toyota Corolla, travelling north, and a Honda Civic, travelling south, collided on Highway 326 just before 2 p.m.

The 68-year-old woman, a passenger of the Corolla, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

A 68-year-old man from Truro, the driver of the Corolla, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

The driver of the Civic, a 59-year-old man from Gairloch, suffered minor injuries, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman from West River Station, was uninjured.

Police say a collision reconstructionist was on the scene, and the investigation continues with assistance from the Medical Examiner Service.

Highway 326 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.