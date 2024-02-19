ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Truro woman, 68, dead after head-on crash in Denmark: N.S. RCMP

    rcmp
    Share

    A 68-year-old Truro woman died at the scene of a car crash in Denmark, N.S., on Sunday.

    According to the Nova Scotia RCMP, a Toyota Corolla, travelling north, and a Honda Civic, travelling south, collided on Highway 326 just before 2 p.m.

    The 68-year-old woman, a passenger of the Corolla, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

    A 68-year-old man from Truro, the driver of the Corolla, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

    The driver of the Civic, a 59-year-old man from Gairloch, suffered minor injuries, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman from West River Station, was uninjured.

    Police say a collision reconstructionist was on the scene, and the investigation continues with assistance from the Medical Examiner Service.

    Highway 326 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News