Turkish-Canadian man from Moncton worries and waits following earthquake

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system

Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, U.K.

Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • A 72-year-old man found dead in his burnt-out Montreal home

    A man in his 70s was found dead Monday night in a burnt-out flat in Montreal's Southest borough. Firefighters were called to a fire alarm in an apartment building on Saint-Antoine Street, near Vinet Street, at about 11:50 p.m., the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) reported.

  • CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes

    The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island