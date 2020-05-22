HALIFAX -- Twenty fire departments from three counties are battling a forest fire that is raging near Chester, N.S. on Friday night.

Firefighters say that at least one building is also on fire.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. to the Chester Fire Department.

Four more departments are on standby to offer more support and fire fighters also getting support from the air.

A Lands and Forestry helicopter is dropping water from above trying to stop the fire from claiming more woodlands.

The RCMP closed off the road going southbound on Highway 12 near Chester Basin at Rafuse Drive.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

It is unknown on what caused the fire, if there are any injuries or what if anything has been destroyed.