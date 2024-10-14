Twenty years after fatal Halifax cargo jet crash, safety improvements lag

It was 20 years ago today that an M-K Airlines 7-47 cargo plane crashed at the edge of the Halifax airport, killing all seven crew members.

The October 14th, 2004, disaster heightened concerns about crew fatigue and training, but two decades later, key safety improvements have not been made.

The Transportation Safety Board investigation concluded an error in using software that determined the plane's throttle level led to the failed takeoff.

However, the investigators found that the aircraft's crew were operating without the rest required under Canadian laws and said it's likely fatigue and lack of training were factors.

The sole recommendation from the T-S-B called on Transport Canada to create a system that would provide an "accurate and timely indication" if there was something wrong at takeoff -- but it hasn't been carried out.

Transport Canada has since brought in new rules to improve rest times for Canadian pilots and crews, but the T-S-B says more can be done in that area.

Crew members David Lamb, Gary Keogh, Steven Hooper, Peter Launder and Christopher Strydom -- all from Zimbabwe -- died in the crash, along with Michael Thornycroft -- from South Africa -- and Mario Zahn, a dual German-South African citizen.

