Two adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police

Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.

The 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday.

Police say the adults provided false information to investigators and assisted the accused avoiding arrest.

They were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face one count each of accessory to commit an indictable offence.

The arrests were made in connection to the homicide of Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.

The 16-year-old student was found injured in the parking lot of Halifax Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m. on April 22.

Al Marrach was taken to hospital where he died from of his injuries.

Four teenagers were charged with one count each of second-degree murder in connection with his death.

The accused are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 902-490-5020.

