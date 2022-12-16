Two arrested after man badly injured in shooting in Saint-Antoine, N.B.

One man is badly injured and two others have been arrested after a shooting in St. Antoine, N.B., on Thursday.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP said Mounties responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Gerard Street around 3:30 p.m.

"When police arrived on scene they located a 41-year-old man from Moncton who had suffered a gunshot wound. That man was transported to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries," said Ouellette.

According to police, two men were arrested at the scene in connection with the shooting.

A 32-year-old man from St. Antoine and a 40-year-old man from the Bathurst area are in police custody.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the general public.

"The incident did not meet the criteria for an alert ready message," said Ouellette. "The New Brunswick RCMP is always ready to issue an alert ready message should there be a need."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP.

"The public may continue to see a police presence as they remain in the area as part of that ongoing investigation," said Ouellette.

The condition of the shooting victim is not known at this time.