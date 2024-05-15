Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors

Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.

Archbishop Brian Joseph Dunn made the decision to close Saint Theresa's Church on North Street and Saint Patrick's Church on Brunswick Street following recommendations from the parish leadership of Saint Francis and Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, according to a Monday news release from Aurea Sadi, a spokesperson for Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

Sadi says finances, attendance, pastoral capacity, proximity to other churches, as well as the structural concerns of the buildings were all factors that lead to the recommendations to close.

"In January 2024 the parish leadership began a process of consultation and prayer with parishioners to determine the future of the parish’s resources and their ability to best serve their communities," said Sadi in an email to CTV News Wednesday. "The recommendation to close Saint Patrick and Saint Theresa church buildings came as a result of this consultation process."

The statement from the archdiocese says letters from Dunn announcing the closures were read and distributed to the parish community at all masses over the weekend.

In the letters, the archbishop acknowledged the sadness these closures cause and "seeks to work with the parish leadership to focus on how to pastorally care for those immediately affected."

As far as when the churches will permanently close, the statement says Dunn will consult with the parish leadership to determine the appropriate time and place for final masses.

Saint Theresa Church has been temporarily closed since October 2023 due to high levels of mold inside the building.

"Since that time a variety of environmental and structural assessments have been done and found further structural issues," said Sadi.

The process of closing

The Code of Canon Law, the internal laws that govern the Catholic Church, states the bishop can close a church if there is grave cause.

However, he can only do so after consulting with those who may be affected.

Even though Saint Patrick's Church has heritage status, the statement says there are no specific steps that need to be taken to close its doors. However, if the property is sold, the buyer would need to manage the heritage regulations associated with the property.

Future of the buildings

The statement from the archdiocese says the future of the church buildings has yet to be determined.

"Parish leadership with the community and Archbishop Dunn will further discern and discuss the options that offer the most benefit for the parish," read the statement.

According to the archdiocese, a variety of options will be explored, including the possibility of selling one or both buildings. It adds there currently no inquiries about the sale of the property, and nothing is currently for sale.

If the buildings end up being sold, the proceeds would go to the parish of Saint Francis and Saint Clare, “less the normal diocesan assessment.”

