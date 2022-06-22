Two charged in connection with firearm investigation in Pictou County

A man and woman from Pictou County have been arrested after police seized a loaded firearm from a home in Trenton, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday in relation to a firearm investigation.

During the search, police say a loaded firearm in an apartment unit was seized.

A man and woman were both charged in relation to the investigation.

Police say a 25-year-old man who was previously placed under arrest on an unrelated matter is now facing charges of:

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

The man was remanded into custody and will appear in court Thursday.

A 26-year-old woman is also facing several charges, which include:

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

The woman was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court in September.