Two men charged with breaking into five Dartmouth churches
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 2:41PM AST Last Updated Friday, January 8, 2021 2:43PM AST
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged two men with five counts of breaking and entering in relation to a string of break-ins to churches in Dartmouth, N.S., last September.
Police say between Sept. 17 and Sept. 20, suspects broke into five churches in the Dartmouth area, damaging property and/or stealing items.
- Overnight Sept. 17-18: Lutheran Church Of Our Saviour, 255 Portland St.
- Overnight Sept. 17-18: Church Of The Holy Spirit, 1 Regency Dr.
- Overnight Sept. 19-20: Grace Baptist Church. 51 Athorpe Dr.
- Reported on Sept. 20: St. James United Church, 181 Portland St.
A 28-year-old Dartmouth man and a 28-year-old Timberlea man have each been charged with five counts of break and enter.
The two men are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.