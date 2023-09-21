Atlantic

    • Two men charged with multiple weapon offences: Annapolis RCMP

    RCMP

    Annapolis District RCMP say they have charges two men with multiple firearm and weapon offences after searching a home in New Albany, N.S.

    In a news release Thursday, police say they executed a search warrant for a home on Highway 10 as part of an investigation Monday.

    Police say they found 19-year-old Troy Benjamin Vanbuskirk of New Albany at the house and he was arrested. They also began a search for a second man, who was not located in the home.

    During the search, police say they seized a number of weapons, including two firearms, a loaded shotgun, bullets, and a taser. Officers also found what they believed to be methamphetamine.

    On Tuesday around noon, 34-year-old Josh Abdul Brooks, also from New Albany, turned himself in at the Digby RCMP attachment.

    Police have charged the two men with:

    •  possession of a prohibited weapon
    •  three counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited
    •  careless use of a firearm
    •  possession (methamphetamine)
    •  breach of a release order

    Vanbuskirk appeared in court and was remanded into custody, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

    Brooks also appeared in court and was released on conditions pending his next appearance at Annapolis Royal provincial court on Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m.

