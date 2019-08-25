

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two men with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, following an incident early Sunday morning in Waycobah First Nation.

At around 3:30 a.m., Inverness County RCMP received multiple reports of a man being chased by two other men on Portage Road in Waycobah.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, the victim had been transported to the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police say they determined both incidents were related and that the victim appeared to have been struck by a gold-coloured car and then was attacked by the occupants with an object.

Later in the morning, police arrested two men and a woman at a residence in Waycobah without incident.

Joshua Lindsay Paul, 26, and Robert Lindsay Paul, 34, both from Eskasoni First Nation, remain in custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday. The woman has been released without charges.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, but note the suspects and victim are known to each other, and do not consider the incident a random act.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact them at 902-625-2220.