HALIFAX – Police are investigating after two men were shot outside an exotic dance club in Dieppe, N.B.

The RCMP responded to a complaint of shots fired in the parking lot of Angie’s Show Palace on Champlain Street around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, officers found a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police say the shooter had already fled the scene before officers arrived. They don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

There is a heavy police presence outside the nightclub as investigators scour the scene for evidence.

The building is cordoned off with police tape and officers are marking spots with evidence markers.

According to its Facebook page, Angie’s is a bar and nightclub that offers adult entertainment.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang