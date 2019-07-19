Featured
Two more right whales found dead, bringing total to eight this year
Researchers examine one of the North Atlantic right whales that have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Marine Animal Response Society)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 6:26PM ADT
MONCTON, N.B. -- Federal officials say two more dead North Atlantic right whales have been spotted off the east coast, bringing to eight the number of the endangered whales to die this year in Canadian waters.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says one of the dead whales was first observed Thursday by an aerial surveillance flight drifting west of the Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
It was relocated today by a vessel in the area, and a necropsy will take place Sunday.
Also today, the body of a second dead right whale was sighted off Glace Bay, N.S.
The whale was originally reported on June 24, 2019 by a fisherman, but fisheries vessels could not find it to confirm it was in fact a North Atlantic right whale.
The exact date, location, and cause of the whales' deaths is not known. It is believed the population of the endangered species currently stands at around 400 animals.