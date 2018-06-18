

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing charges, including attempted murder, in connection with an alleged assault in Paq'tnkek, N.S.

Antigonish District RCMP responded to a report of three men fighting on a roadway in the community shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 24-year-old man from Antigonish was taken to hospital and released on Sunday.

Police arrested 36-year-old Michael Kane in Paq'tnkek on Thursday and 27-year-old Nigel Henderson in Baddeck Friday evening.

Police say both men are from Paq'tnkek and are known to the victim.

In addition to attempted murder, Kane and Henderson each face a charge of aggravated assault and several breaches of court orders. Kane is also facing a charge of uttering threats.

Henderson is due to appear in Antigonish provincial court Monday while Kane is due in court on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to lay additional charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.