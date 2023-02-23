Two people charged with murder in 2021 death of Eskasoni man

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to an August 2021 homicide in Eskasoni, N.S.

Eskasoni RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death on Beach Road around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2021.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old Eskasoni man, identified as Andrew Carter Morris, dead at the scene and ruled his death a homicide.

After an 18-month investigation headed by the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to Morris’ homicide.

Police say officers went to a home on 74th Street in Eskasoni where a woman was arrested. After nearly four hours, a man was also arrested. Both were held overnight in custody.

Kurt Daniel Gould, 33, and Scentina Marie Michael, 34, both of Eskasoni First Nation, have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery.

Both have been remanded into custody.

Michael is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday, while Gould is due in court on March 16.

According to RCMP, the home on 74th Street caught fire during the police response. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Eskasoni RCMP. A separate and independent investigation is also being conducted by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office.

Police say the incident “has led to much grief in the community of Eskasoni and that the announcement of charges may be difficult for some.

The following supports are available to those in need: