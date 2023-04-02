Two people in hospital after collision on Highway 101: N.S. RCMP
Two people are in hospital Sunday after a serious collision on Highway 101 in Avonport, N.S.
First responders received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 on Saturday around 5:15 p.m.
According to police, a blue Mazda CX-5 was travelling east when the driver lost control, crossed the median, rolled and collided with a grey Kia Soul that had been travelling west.
The driver of the Mazda CX-5, an 82-year-old Garlands Crossing man, suffered minor injuries. The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, received treatment from paramedics before leaving the scene.
The driver of the Kia Soul, a 52-year-old Dartmouth man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Kentville by ambulance.
The passenger of the Kia Soul, an 84-year-old Dartmouth woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was also taken to a Kentville hospital before being airlifted to a facility in Halifax.
Highway 101 was closed for several hours while police conducted a preliminary investigation. The road has since reopened.
