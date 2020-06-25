HALIFAX -- Two more New Brunswickers have recovered from COVID-19 and, with no new cases reported on Thursday, the number of active cases in the province drops to 14.

Public Health said in a news release that 149 of the 165 confirmed cases have recovered, including 28 related to the latest outbreak in the Campbellton region. There have been two deaths.

Of the 14 people who still have it, two are in hospital and one of them is in intensive care.

As of Thursday, public health staff have conducted 41,690 tests.

In other news, the province renewed the state of emergency mandatory order on Thursday and it will be revised as of Friday to allow for the following:

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) will move fully into the Yellow level with the rest of the province.

In all zones of the province, all remaining businesses may open with appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and operational plans respecting WorkSafeNB and Public Health guidelines.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.