HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged an 18-year-old man from Halifax and a 24-year-old woman from P.E.I. with stunting after both were clocked at more than 60 km/hr over the speed limit on Thursday.

Police say at August 6 at approximately 2:20 p.m., an officer spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118. The officer measured the speed at 167 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone, 67 km/hr over the speed limit. The officer stopped the car and charged the 18-year-old man from Halifax with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

Police say at August 6 at approximately 5:40 p.m., an officer spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102. The officer measured the speed at 173 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone, 63 km/hr over the speed limit. The officer stopped the car and charged the 24-year-old woman from P.E.I. with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

As a part of being charged with stunting, which carries a fine in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50, both drivers were issued an immediate seven-day driving suspension and each had their vehicles seized and impounded.