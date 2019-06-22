

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Two teenagers have been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in a suburb of Halifax.

Police say they saw the small white car the boys were in as they were in travelling at a high speed on Hammonds Plains Road shortly after midnight.

The officer who spotted the speeding vehicle followed it, and police say that just minutes later the officer came upon the scene of a collision.

Investigators say the car was on fire and several utility poles had been damaged.

One young man had been ejected from the vehicle, while the other youth was in the driver's seat.

Police say they put out the fire and provided medical assistance, and a short time later both youths were taken to hospital with serious injuries.