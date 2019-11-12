A Halifax woman is facing 10 charges, including impaired driving, after fleeing police over the weekend.

Police say officers attempted to stop a suspected impaired driver on Windmill Road in Dartmouth at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

"The female driver, who was alone in the vehicle, refused to stop, and officers briefly pursued the vehicle before ceasing the pursuit due to safety concerns," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "The vehicle was located abandoned a short time later in the 200 block of Victoria Road where it had struck a rock wall. Officers were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the collision."

The driver fled on foot and officers arrested her without incident a short time later at a residence on Stairs Street. Officers seized a shotgun and ammunition that were located in the vehicle.

Police say they have charged 25-year-old Brittany Rose Prosper of with the following charges: