Two workers treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Halifax construction site

Two workers were treated for carbon monoxide exposure at a construction site in Halifax Thursday morning.

Dave Meldrum, deputy fire chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said fire crews were called to a building under construction at the corner of Gottingen and Bilby streets for reports of people having difficulty breathing around 9:45 a.m.

Meldrum says it’s believed the motor on a water pump on the lower level of the building began to emit carbon monoxide.

It is unknown if the two people treated for carbon monoxide exposure by EHS were also taken to hospital.

Fire crews remained on scene in the late morning hours to ensure all sources of carbon monoxide were shut down and to monitor levels to make sure the space is safe to reoccupy.

Meldrum says the case will be handed over to the Department of Labour to investigate further.

