Two years since Fiona, experts warn 2024 hurricane season is not over yet

It's been two years since Fiona made landfall, a storm that Maritimers won't soon forget.

"Horrible. I never got over that,” said Clarence Dawe of Sydney Mines, N.S.

The system made landfall in Nova Scotia on the night of September 23, 2022 and into the early morning hours of the following day.

The Cape Breton senior spent 28 days without power before the community came together to help him rebuild.

This time of year, Dawe now watches the forecast with a wary eye.

"Even this wind we've got here today is too much,” Dawe told CTV Atlantic on Tuesday. “I don't want to ever see another hurricane or tropical storm come through here."

"Yeah it's true, it's been quiet here in Eastern Canada hurricane-wise,” said Chris Fogarty of the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth.

Fogarty said the lack of activity throughout much of September shouldn't give people a false sense of security.

He pointed out that tropical storm Helene has now formed in the Caribbean, and said things are shaping up for next month to a lot busier when it comes to systems down south.

"Whether they'll make it to Canada, we don't know yet, but I would be very surprised if October is as quiet as September was,” Fogarty said.

When it comes to October storms and the damage they can do, Fogarty pointed to Sydney's Thanksgiving Day flood in 2016, when the remnants of post-tropical storm Matthew brought more than 220 mm of rain in less than a day.

As for current storm trajectories, he added that there is another system behind Helene worth keeping an eye on.

"Tropical storm - at least - Isaac, in the eastern Atlantic,” Fogarty said. “I would not be surprised if we'll be talking about that storm next week as we go into early October."

Back at his home in Sydney Mines, Dawe has been tracking the latest storm activity down south with hopes things will remain quiet up here.

"The trees are gone, (my) yard is a mess but it could still do a lot of damage,” Dawe said.

The Atlantic hurricane season is officially over at the end of November, though peak season is generally through by the later portion of October.

