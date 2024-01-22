ATLANTIC
    • Two youths charged in alleged group assault in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Two youths have been charged in connection with an assault that occurred earlier this month in Halifax.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault that occured in a wooded area near the 200 block of Thomas Raddall Drive between noon and 1 p.m. on Jan. 4.

    According to a news release from police, a group of youths assaulted another youth.

    Police say the victim was later discovered by a separate group of youths, who brought them to a nearby school.

    The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

    Police arrested one suspect on Wednesday and another suspect on Thursday at Halifax residences.

    An unnamed 16-year-old and 19-year-old Rimon Bereket Habteselassie face charges of aggravated assault.

    They are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

