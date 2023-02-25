Ukrainian refugees reflect on their new life in Halifax one year after the Ukraine war

Ukranian refugees in Halifax reflect on their new home one year after the Ukraine war.

Svitlana Zadorozhnia and Katerina Obosna shared the same work space in Ukraine, now they share the walls of their new home in Halifax.

The long-time friends live in a townhouse in the Halifax-area with their partners and kids.

Zadorozhnia moved to Nova Scotia two months ago, Obosna followed a month later.

Having lived through the war for the better part of a year, Obosna said the carnage at home was truly horrifying – complete with mass graves.

“My neighbour is a young woman. She was killed by soldiers and she was buried directly into this yard which I could see from my windows,” said Obosna.

Zadorozhnia said the adjustment has been difficult for her daughter.

“She knows Ukraine is very dangerous and for our kids it’s a very big trauma,” said Zadorozhnia.

Natalia Ivchenko moved to Halifax with her family last spring.

She says the move has been difficult on her 91-year old grandmother, Liudmyla Chernysheva, who lived through the Second World War.

“It’s hard for her. It’s her second war and she is displaced and she is displaced and she has to move to another country,” said Ivchenko.

“She wants to talk and communicate and she has to live in another country. She can’t talk to people because she doesn’t know the language. She has to get used to a new home and it’s very hard,” she added.

Residents in Halifax have gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night to show their support for Ukrainians.

Dalhousie University will hold a fundraiser on Monday to support Ukrainian refugees, the fundraising event will feature speakers that will educate attendees on the Ukrainian experience, traditional food and culture.