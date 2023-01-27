United States tourist suing over 2017 fall at historic Nova Scotia lighthouse
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed involving a United States tourist who alleges she fell and was injured at the historic Five Islands Lighthouse in July 2017.
Mary Riddle of Pennsylvania is suing the Municipality of the County of Colchester and the Five Islands Lighthouse Preservation Society for unspecified damages.
Riddle says she fell onto the second floor of the lighthouse from a ladder on the observation deck, but the extent of her injuries is not mentioned in court documents.
A ruling by Justice C. Richard Coughlan released Thursday says Riddle is suing the county for negligence and breach of duty under the Municipal Government Act.
The municipality applied to get the lawsuit thrown out by arguing it shouldn't be responsible for the conditions inside the lighthouse, but Coughlan dismissed the motion.
The judge said he wasn't prepared to deny Riddle's right to pursue her claim, adding that he would schedule a hearing at a later date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.
