Untreated wastewater flows into Halifax Harbour for second time in a month
Halifax Water is again asking people to avoid Halifax Harbour and limit the amount of water going down their drains.
Late Sunday night, the water utility said a failed wastewater pump at the Duffus Street pumping station is causing “screened, but untreated wastewater” to leak into the harbour.
Halifax Water says crews are working to fix the problem.
“While this work continues, residents and visitors are strongly advised not to go swimming or participate in recreational activities requiring water contact in Halifax Harbour until further notice,” the utility wrote in a news release Monday.
Halifax Water is asking residents of Larry Uteck, Clayton Park, Fairview and parts of the north end to reduce the amount of water they are flushing and pouring into their drains. It says this will help limit how much wastewater is released.
This comes just over a week after Halifax Water said the Duffus Street pumping station was fixed -- after a similar failure resulted in “screened combined wastewater and stormwater flowing into the harbour.”
The utility asks people to keep a safe distance from their crews working to resolve the issue.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
Toronto
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
-
Toronto police identify man wanted for allegedly shooting fireworks into crowd during Dua Lipa concert
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly set off fireworks inside Scotiabank Centre during last week’s Dua Lipa concert.
Calgary
-
McHugh Bluff slope closures expected to be long-term
Erosion issues on a slope overlooking the Sunnyside neighbourhood look to be sticking around.
-
Mixed reaction to long weekend closure of Memorial Drive for pedestrians, cyclists
Pedestrians and cyclists in Calgary have extra room to roam over the August long weekend. However, some Calgarians question whether it’s still necessary.
-
Alberta defence lawyers considering job action after requests for legal aid overhauls ignored
Criminal defence lawyers in Alberta say the legal aid system is at a breaking point, and they are threatening job action if the province ignores requests for in-depth updates to the program.
Montreal
-
Head of World Health Organization tells Montreal conference progress on HIV at risk
The director-general of the World Health Organization told an international AIDS conference in Montreal today that growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV.
-
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
-
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
Edmonton
-
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
-
Motorcycle community memorial event disrupted by vehicle confrontation
A memorial ride meant to celebrate the life of a 28-year-old Edmonton motorcyclist was sidetracked after a confrontation between a driver and some riders.
-
New glasses for the deaf and hard of hearing display subtitles while people speak
New technology in the form of glasses has been developed to provide real-time transcriptions that allow the deaf and hard of hearing to easily follow a spoken conversation.
Northern Ontario
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
Letterkenny producers seek lease to film at Capreol Arena
The people behind Letterkenny and Shoresy are hoping to film in Capreol for at least the next few years.
-
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London region
While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted plenty of heat and sunshine, Londoners might need to bring their umbrellas for the holiday Monday as Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region.
-
22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County
OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London for allegedly driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Perth County over the long weekend.
-
What’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
If you’re looking for something fun to do over the holiday long weekend or you have some errands to run, here is an overview of what’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'It's really a shame': Canada Post shuts down Winnipegosis branch
A Winnipegosis man living with cerebral palsy is angry with Canada Post for abruptly shutting down his local post office, taking away his independence in the process.
-
Four injured in shooting near graveyard: RCMP
Four men from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are recovering in hospital for gunshot wounds, after an incident Sunday night.
-
'It's great to see': Icelandic Festival returns to full glory
Vikings are taking over the streets of Gimli, Man. as the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba hosts its fully in-person first event since the pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa fire crews rescue window washers trapped 10 floors up
Ottawa firefighters helped rescue workers who were trapped 10 storeys up on a swing stage that had lost power.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
-
20 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa in August
The CP Women's Open, Capital Pride, Ottawa Greek Festival and fair season ramping up are just some of the events happening in Ottawa in August.
Saskatoon
-
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
-
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
-
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Vancouver
-
Lifeguard shortage impacts B.C. Day drop-ins at popular Vancouver pool
A lifeguard shortage is impacting B.C. Day drop-ins at a popular outdoor pool in Vancouver, shortly after it reopened from repairs.
-
Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
-
$17.8M Vancouver listing includes plans and permits, encourages buyer to tear down existing home
For $17.8 million, the future buyer of a lot in one of Vancouver's priciest neighbourhoods would get property, plans and permits, but would have to cover the costs of tearing down the existing home.
Regina
-
Here's a rundown of what's open and what's closed for Saskatchewan Day in Regina
The Saskatchewan Day civic holiday is affecting business hours across the Queen City. The City of Regina outlined what services would be available and unavailable this holiday Monday.
-
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
-
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
Vancouver Island
-
Port McNeill Hospital emergency department closed again Sunday
The emergency department at a North Island hospital has once again closed unexpectedly because of a lack of staff.
-
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
-
Prince George Ford dealership fired employee who was on maternity leave, tribunal rules
A car dealership in Prince George "constructively dismissed" a former employee during her maternity leave and, in doing so, discriminated against her, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.