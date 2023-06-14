UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture

A University of Prince Edward Island sign is pictured in Charlottetown. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic) A University of Prince Edward Island sign is pictured in Charlottetown. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island