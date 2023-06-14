UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture

A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released.

The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.

Abd-El-Aziz’s name is mentioned only three times in the partially redacted 96 page report done by Toronto-based law firm Rubin Thomlinson and released by the university Wednesday.

The authors say, “It does not, however, contain any findings regarding the allegations of misconduct against the former President.”

According to the report, the former president was also the subject of two earlier complaints in 2013. However, those allegations were settled under non-disclosure agreements, and though the authors of the report say the complainants were willing to participate, they were unable to under the conditions of those NDAs.

“Notwithstanding our ability to investigate this matter, it is regrettable that given the presence of the NDAs, we are unable to answer a key question that arises as part of our mandate: Did the former President engage in repeated sexual misconduct?”

Much of the document instead deals with the higher-level culture of the university, as the authors describe it:

“What we heard during our review was troubling. While the information we gathered about participants' experiences did have some positive elements, an overwhelming number of survey participants made comments to the effect that UPEI has a toxic and/or bullying environment. In addition, the environment was described as one in which there are frequent racist, sexist, ableist and heteronormative behaviours.”

The authors deliver four overarching recommendations: Accountability and Acknowledgement, Strengthen Leadership, Other Cultural Initiatives, and Improve Policies and Practices.

