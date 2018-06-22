

CTV Altantic





Halifax-area RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for vandalism at a church in Sackville.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who are responsible for vandalizing a church on Sackville Drive in Sackville some time between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Security camera footage captured video of the two people using spray foam on doors and spray paint on the exterior walls of the building. Police say “derogatory comments and property damage were caused to the church.”

“This is not art, this is a poor excuse for attention,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. “There are more appropriate ways to express yourself; this is not one of them.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. If you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.