Veggies for seniors: A Valentine's surprise

Seniors in the Halifax area can now register to receive a delivery of fruits and vegetables on Valentine’s Day.

Chebucto Links and Square Roots Fairview-Clayton Park have partnered to provide a basket of produce and a sweet treat for seniors on Feb. 14.

“We’re showing love to seniors in our community [and] put a smile on their face and bring some healthy fruits and vegetables to show them that they are cared for,” said Rachel Shephard, the executive director of Chebucto Links.

The fruits and vegetables in the baskets are grown by local farmers from the valley. Anything not sold is then given to Square Roots who distributes the produce to seniors in Halifax.

The organization Santa's for Seniors is helping to find sponsors for the baskets. They will also help with distributing the baskets throughout the city and beyond.

“We are delivering to Dartmouth, Bedford and Sackville. We have a strong community in Truro, so we have no problem getting volunteers if there’s a senior that would really benefit from this,” said Robyn Carruthers, the founder of Santa's for Seniors.

So far, 100 seniors have registered for the initiative.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, 80-year old Carol McCulloch is excited for her basket to come.

“It’s free vegetables and fruit, so I signed up for it and it’s going to be delivered to our door. What more would you ask for,” she said.

Organizers hope that this will alleviate stress for older Maritimers.

“With the rising food costs and with the seniors, when they have something that comes up in their life, the only thing that is flexible in their budget is their food budget," said Carruthers. "So, if they need medicine or some kind of equipment, it always is going to come out of their food.”

With rising grocery prices, McCulloch said this helps a great deal.

“I go to the supermarket and I see all the fruits and vegetables and I look at the prices and I feel like I guess I can’t afford that this week,” she said.

With just over a week left until Valentine’s Day, many seniors, including McCulloch, are about to feel the love from their community.

To sponsor a Valentine, people can donate $5 or more to the email info@chebuctolinks.ca.

To refer a senior or yourself, people can sign up online or all 902-422-3525.

All referrals and payments have be made by Sunday at midnight.