A Via Rail employee was seriously injured after falling under a passenger train in Truro, N.S.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil says a 63-year-old male VIA Rail employee has life-threatening injuries after he stepped off the train while it was slowing down, became entangled, and went under the train at the Truro train station at 2:50 p.m.

A fast-acting police officer who witnessed the fall might have saved the man’s life.

MacNeil says an officer was on foot patrol in the area when the incident occurred. The officer was on the scene within 30 seconds and helped with first aid.

The man was transported to hospital in Halifax and police blocked off the scene.

The Truro police determined that this was a workplace accident and turned the investigation over to the the Department of Labour.

The train, which left Halifax Friday afternoon, was carrying 46 passengers. It was delayed in Truro for four-and-a-half hours.

Via Rail spokeswoman Marie-Anna Murat said in an e-mail that the company is “doing everything in our power to ensure our employee and his family are being fully supported in the coming days.We are cooperating with the authorities during the investigation that has been launched.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Amanda Debison.