Victim in Dartmouth shooting dies, police declare the case a homicide
Halifax Regional Police vehicles on the scene of Saturday's shooting on Mount Edward Rd. in Dartmouth, N.S. The victim, a 25-year-old Dartmouth man, died from his injuries on Sunday. (Photo: Sarah Plowman/CTV News)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say the man injured in Saturday’s shooting in Dartmouth, N.S. has died from his injuries, and they have ruled the case a homicide.
Police say just after 2 p.m. Saturday, they responded after reports of an unconscious driver at the corner of Mount Edward and Cranberry Crescent, where they were able to confirm a shooting had happened.
According to police, the male driver crashed into a utility pole in the area and sustained what were life-threatening injuries at the time.
On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police confirmed he has died from his injuries.
The victim, a 25-year-old man from Dartmouth, was the subject of an autopsy by the Medical Examiner. According to police, they have concluded his cause of death to be homicide.
Police are withholding the victim’s name while they notify his next of kin.
The investigation is in its early stages, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.