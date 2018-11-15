

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating two 17-year-old high school exchange students from Vietnam.

Seventeen-year-old Ngan Ngoc Nguyen and her cousin, 17-year-old Diuthuthi Nguyen have been reported missing.

Police say they were last seen the morning of Nov. 9 at the Maritime Bus Depot in Moncton boarding a bus destined for Montreal.

“They were reported missing to police by the families they have been staying with in New Brunswick on November 12,” the police said in a news release.

Police have followed up on a number of leads to locate the girls, but have so far been unsuccessful. They may have been heading to the Toronto area.

Ngan Nguyen is described as being approximately five foot two inches tall, and weighs about 100 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a cream-coloured, waist-length winter jacket, black pants, and white sneakers with a decal on the sides.

Diuthuthi Nguyen is described as being approximately five foot nine inches tall, and weighs about 105 pounds. She has dark brown eyes, and long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and red winter jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Ngan Nguyen or Diuthuthi Nguyen, or who may have seen or heard from them since November 9, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.