Volunteer firefighters in Rexton, N.B., walk off the job

Volunteer firefighters in Rexton, N.B., have officially walked off the job.

Ongoing tensions over budgetary concerns and what firefighters say is a lack of communication and respect from the mayor and CAO of the municipality of Five Rivers was behind the decision for the walkout, which happened at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say they never heard from the village prior to their deadline.

They previously said it was not an easy decision to make.

The mayor and CAO declined to comment directly to CTV News on Thursday, but said in an online statement the municipality was committed to fostering a respectful work environment where claims of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.

