

CTV Atlantic





As flood stricken areas in New Brunswick transition into recovery phase, volunteers have stepped up in a big way.

On Saturday, dozens of people came together in the Greater Saint John area to help clean-up damage done from the flooding, including Saint John Mayor Don Darling.

"We saw it last weekend by the hundreds, if not thousands, and we're seeing it again today," said Darling.

From high school students to retirees, all kinds of people chipped in to help removed thousands of sandbags off properties.

"Basically I saw Don Darling's post on Facebook, me and my dad and my boyfriend all came out together to help with the community just because we know that a lot of people have been devastated by the flood and we wanted to help with the clean-up," says volunteer Ange

But emergency officials say removing wet materials from affected homes should be the priority this weekend.

"I just don't know if everybody understands the urgency to get the wet damage stuff out. We've cleared this with the insurance bureau of Canada," says Kevin Clifford, Saint John's fire chief and Director of the Emergency Management Organization.

Officials say mold will start to take root if action isn't taken immediately, which could lead to other health issues. City crews will be removing any wet debris off people's properties all weekend.

"Contact your insurance company, give them information that you've had damage internally, take your pictures, log everything you're going to remove," says Clifford.

About half of the 30 roads that were closed this week have since re-opened. The city expects all roads will be operational by early next week.

"We have to go an inspect these roads for safety, make sure that they are safe for people to travel on and once we do that, if there are any minor repairs we have to get those done," says Jeff Hussey, Saint John's deputy commissioner of transportation and environment services.

While many generously volunteered their time today, more are needed to help with the aftermath. The Mayor took some time to plead with the public to continue to help out with the clean-up.

"We need help, your fellow neighbours, your fellow citizens need you to come out," said Mayor Don Darling.

On Sunday, city buses will be taking volunteers around the city to help clean up. Buses will be leaving from Harbour Station at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mary Cranston.