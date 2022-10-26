Volunteers to plant 5,300 daffodil bulbs at Dartmouth garden for cancer survivors

A sign for the Daffodil Garden for Cancer Survivors is pictured in Dartmouth, N.S. (Ceilidh Millar/CTV) A sign for the Daffodil Garden for Cancer Survivors is pictured in Dartmouth, N.S. (Ceilidh Millar/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island