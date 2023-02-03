Warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces.
While temperatures are forecast near the -25 mark, wind-chill values will make those already below-seasonal values feel more like -40 to -47 in New Brunswick.
Temperatures on Prince Edward Island will feel like -35 to -41 while Nova Scotians will feel temperatures of -35 to -43 with the wind chill.
Environment Canada says the cold weather will be caused by “an arctic air mass” that will “combine with strong northeast winds” by Friday evening.
The weather service is encouraging Maritimers to watch out for the following cold-related symptoms:
- shortness of breath
- chest pain
- muscle pain and weakness
- numbness and colour change in fingers and toes
Frostbite can also develop within minutes on exposed skin, particularly with the wind chill, the service warns.
Parts of western Nova Scotia, western Cape Breton and Kings County in P.E.I. are under a snow squall warning.
There are no snow squall warnings in New Brunswick at this time.
Many school districts across Nova Scotia cancelled classes on Friday as the bitterly cold weather approaches. Schools in Zones 1 and 2 of the Anglophone West School District in New Brunswick were also closed Friday.
Temperatures are expected to remain cold throughout Saturday, before returning to seasonal values Sunday.
COPING WITH THE COLD
Many Maritimers are bracing for the heavy blast of winter weather, while others are embracing it.
“I am going to relax by the woodstove and keep warm," said Halifax resident Kevin Hammond, as he prepared for the weekend.
As Friday progressed and the temperatures became more frigid, the Oval in Halifax stayed open for skaters.
“The sun is shining and the wind is blowing," said Ann Gagnon. "It just makes you have a stronger workout and you need to work a little bit harder.”
As for the Oval staying open on Saturday when the wind chill could drop below -20?
“Our staff will continue to monitor the situation and whether we willclose," said HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray. "But as for now it is staying open.”
At this moment, skater Tyler Hughes agrees with that decision.
“It wasn’t too bad," said Hughes after his noon-hour skate.
However, he knowsSaturday could be much colder.
“No, this is pretty much the limit for me.”
The HRM is issuing basic safety precautions heading into the weekend.
“Stay warm and stay indoors as much as ifcan,” said Spray.
A perfect idea, says Dorothy Hammond
“I am going tosnuggle and relax with family and be together.”
WARMING CENTRES
In New Brunswick, three Saint John shelters have increased their maximum safe capacities in order to provide a warm space for those in need:
- Out of the Cold (390 Lowell Street – Belyea Arena)
- Coverdale Centre for Women (154 Waterloo Street)
- Outflow (162 Waterloo Street)
The Stone Church on Carleton Street is expected to serve as a daytime warming centre, offering refreshments, snacks and shelter from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A warming centre opened Friday at the former Cultural Market on King Street.
There are also four warming shelters operating in Moncton:
- House of Nazareth, 14 Clark St.
- Moncton Lions Club, 55 Mark Ave.
- Harvest House, 182 High St.
- The Humanity Project, 449 St. George St.
In the Halifax Regional Municipality, warming centres are open at the following locations:
- Christ Church shelter, 61 Dundas St., Dartmouth
- The Beacon House in Lower Sackville
- Adsum for Women and Children, The Alders, 2380 Gottingen St.
- The Old School Gathering Place, Musquodoboit Harbour
- The 902 Man Up shelter, 2029 North Park St.
- St. Matthew’s United Church, 1479 Barrington St.
In New Glasgow, N.S., Viola’s Place Society on Marsh Street will serve as a warming centre, while the new overnight shelter on Church Street in Amherst, N.S., will be extending hours over the weekend.
The Truro Housing Outreach Society’s Haven House in Truro, N.S., is also set to have increased bed supply and extended hours.
The Town of Yarmouth will open a warming centre in the Yarmouth Fire Hall.
Two warming centres are expected to be open in Kentville, N.S. -- one at the Open Arms Resource Centre on Cornwallis Street and the other at the Kentville Rec Centre on Main Street.
Meanwhile on Prince Edward Island, the City of Charlottetown has decided not to open warming centres during the stretch of extreme cold weather.
TRANSPORTATION
The weather is also affecting ferry service in the Maritimes.
Marine Atlantic has cancelled ferry service between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L. on Friday and Saturday.
The service says impacted passengers will be notified of their rescheduled departure time.
Marine Atlantic is also warning of potential service impacts on the following departures:
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques, Sunday at 11:15 p.m.
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney, Sunday at 11:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Bay Ferries has cancelled service between Saint John, N.B., and Digby, N.S., on Friday and Saturday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon
Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval Friday over a high-altitude balloon found to have been hovering over sensitive sites in the United States.
Liberals withdraw bill's assault-style firearm definition, promise more consultation
The federal Liberals have withdrawn an amendment to their gun bill aimed at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms, citing 'legitimate concerns' about the need for more consultation on the measure.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
White-tailed deer harbouring COVID-19 variants thought to be nearly extinct in humans: study
White-tailed deer may be a reservoir for COVID-19 variants of concern including Alpha, Delta and Gamma, according to new research out of Cornell University that raises questions about whether deer could re-introduce nearly extinct variants back into the human population.
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
'Bobi is special': Portuguese pooch breaks record for oldest living dog ever
A Portuguese dog named Bobi has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records, which claims the pooch is also the oldest canine ever recorded.
Airlines ask Supreme Court to hear case on passenger bill of rights
A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada's air passenger bill of rights.
Prominent Quebecers plead for federal anti-Islamophobia rep to be given a chance
A letter of support signed by 30 prominent Quebecers, including academics, activists, and community leaders, is asking that Amira Elghawaby be given the chance to fulfil her mandate as Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia.
Toronto
-
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Police identify man wanted for manslaughter charge in death of former CBC journalist
The death of a longtime CBC journalist who was shoved to the ground in Toronto has now been classified as a homicide and police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.
Calgary
-
'Groundswell of opposition': firearms bill backtrack applauded by critics in Alberta, Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister is celebrating Friday's scrapped amendments to the federal firearms legislation, but Tyler Shandro believes more work needs to be done on Bill C-21.
-
Calgary police seek assistance identifying suspect in casino heist
Calgary police are seeking public assistance identifying a man suspected of being responsible for a casino robbery that took place Tuesday night in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Officers were called to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy on Jan. 28 after the victim reported the assault to staff.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller steps down from tech company after allegations
A reclusive billionaire who headed a Montreal tech company is stepping down one day after Radio-Canada/CBC published a report that alleged he paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade.
-
5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation
The Montreal fire department is advising people to avoid Sherbrooke Street East at Carignan Avenue in the Longue Pointe neighbourhood as a five-alarm fire is burning.
-
What the closing of Eater Montreal means for the city's food and drink scene
Eater Montreal is shutting down its online publication that for years has been a go-to source for the happenings in the city's distinguished food and dining scene. Food critics in Montreal are now wondering what the loss will mean for local businesses that relied on the publications reviews.
Edmonton
-
AHS taking over Red Deer supervised consumption site and making it mobile
Red Deer's supervised consumption service is transitioning to a mobile site in the coming months, the Alberta government announced on Friday.
-
Car thief pulled firearm when approached by owner: police
Police are trying to identify the male who pulled out a firearm in a vehicle theft in southeast Edmonton in December.
-
11 'malnourished and neglected' dogs seized from Sherwood Park home: RCMP
Eleven dogs have been seized from a Sherwood Park home, and an Edmonton man is facing charges.
Northern Ontario
-
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
-
Noelville man dies following Jan. 16 school bus collision
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck a school bus Jan. 16 has succumbed to their injuries.
London
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and school bus operations in the region, and multiple area roads and highways have been closed by OPP due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
Grim discovery prompts 'active police investigation' in Woodstock
The public is being asked to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an “active police investigation” following a grim discovery made by police.
-
Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
London, Ont. firefighters faced challenges on two fronts as they battled a blaze on Adelaide Street North early Friday morning. The first challenge was the snow and freezing overnight temperatures.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards to be accepted at liquor, cannabis stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
-
'Soul-sucking administrative burden': The new task force working to stop physician burnout
The Manitoba government is partnering with Doctors Manitoba to launch a joint task force to help ease administrative burdens so doctors can focus on providing care and avoid burnout.
Ottawa
-
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
-
Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold
Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents woke up to dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
Saskatoon
-
'This makes it harder': Dundurn, Sask. firefighter loses home in fire
The community of Dundurn is rallying behind a firefighter who lost her home in a fire.
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
-
Investigators locate potential witness of fatal police Prince Albert police shooting
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was searching for a person who may have witnessed a fatal, officer-involved shooting.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting of Burnaby teen may be connected to Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT
Homicide investigators are looking into whether a vehicle fire in Surrey on Thursday morning is connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby hours later.
-
'Violent' repeat offender wanted after fleeing from Surrey recovery home: RCMP
Mounties are warning the public about a man they describe as a "violent, high-risk, repeat offender," who may be back in the Okanagan after fleeing from a recovery home in Surrey.
-
Surrey RCMP seek suspect seen committing indecent acts in residential area
Mounties are investigating a string of indecent acts that allegedly occurred over the course of a day in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood earlier this week.
Regina
-
Sask. opponents to proposed gun legislation celebrate after Liberal government scraps amendment
Saskatchewan is reacting to the removal of a controversial amendment to Bill C-21 by the federal government, which banned certain semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
-
'Unreasonable and unacceptable': Residents call on city to remove ice build up after water main break
Residents in Regina's North Central community are voicing safety concerns after a water main break resulted in icy sidewalk and road conditions.
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island doctor calls for resignation of Island Health leader amid health-care 'crisis'
An emergency room doctor on Vancouver Island is calling on the leadership of the health authority to resign, saying harassment by Island Health officials is prompting doctors to abandon the region amid a critical shortage of health-care workers.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.
A man accused of fatally stabbing another man outside a busy mall in Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.
-
CFB Esquimalt land could be used for more housing, Eby tells Trudeau
B.C. Premier David Eby met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday and raised the idea of using federally-owned military land for housing.