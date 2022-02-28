Washington Capitals welcome back Bill Riley to celebrate Black History Month
At the age of 71 and with decades of hockey success behind him, Bill Riley’s number-one passion in life remains unchanged.
“I love hockey to death and there’s no game like it in the world," said Riley.
Riley played parts of five seasons with the National Hockey League’s Washington Capitals from 1974-1979. His teammate Mike Marson was the first-ever Black player for Washington and Riley was the second.
Together they made hockey history.
“We were the first two to ever play in the National Hockey League, to play on the same team and at times on the same line,” said Riley, who was also the first Black Nova Scotian to reach the NHL.
Counting his final season with the Winnipeg Jets, Riley played 139 career NHL games along with 391 games in the American Hockey League.
“I played power play and I was out there in the last minute in a period and in the last-minute of games,” said Riley.
The Capitals flew Riley back to Washington this past weekend to celebrate Black History Month, his first visit back to his former hockey home in more than three decades.
Riley’s granddaughter Kryshanda Green made the trip with him. She is an elite hockey player in her own right and the first-ever Black captain of the Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team.
The pair will drop the puck at centre ice in a pre-game ceremony Monday night.
“We are going to be doing lots of things, going to the practice facility at Fort Dupont," said Riley. "I am pretty pumped.”
Dean Smith, Hockey Nova Scotia’s diversity and inclusion task force chair, said Riley is finally receiving long overdue acknowledgment for his outstanding career, in both the NHL and American Hockey League.
“I was absolutely elated that Washington called him to come drop the puck for African Heritage Month," said Smith. "As the first African Nova Scotian player to play in the NHL he is deserving of these accolades. I think it’s important to recognize Bill for his accomplishments and I think it is long overdue.”
His home province will soon honour Riley as well.
“Hockey Nova Scotia committed to establishing the Bill Riley Award and Bill Riley Scholarship," said Smith.
The scholarship is for $1,000 for a student of African descent entering post-secondary education.
“I was always proud of the fact that I came from Nova Scotia," said Riley.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
Live updates: IOC urges others to exclude Russian athletes
International sports bodies are moving to further isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and push Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually 'alive and well,' says Ukraine's navy
The Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island -- who were all feared dead after their defiant response to threats from a Russian warship -- are actually 'alive and well,' according to the Ukrainian Navy.
'It's inhumane.' African refugees experience racism while trying to flee Ukraine
African students and residents of Ukraine have experienced racism and aggression while trying to flee the country across borders to safety, leading to international outcry.
Young Polish man arrives at border, returns home with Ukrainian family
A Ukrainian mother and her five children, ranging in age from 17 to six months, are safe thanks to a Polish man who drove to the border, dropping off donations. But when he got there, he felt the duty to offer his Krakow home for shelter.
PM Trudeau to update on Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Canada's latest response efforts in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
Toronto
-
Ontario extends anti-blockade police powers
Ontario has extended emergency powers granted to police to help clear blockades resulting from protests against COVID-19 measures.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
Toronto tenant claims landlord moved in, started taking down walls during legal delays
Piles of junk in the kitchen. A bathroom floor creeping with what looks like mould. And a landlord who has moved in — and started taking down some walls.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
-
Less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
-
New 9th Avenue bridge, connecting Inglewood with East Village, opens
Calgary city officials opened the Ninth Avenue S.E. bridge Monday morning, replacing a temporary bridge that had been in place during the removal of the original 110-year-old Inglewood bridge that had reached the end of its lifespan.
Montreal
-
UPAC closes investigation into former Quebec premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over.
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, to get COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
-
1 in critical condition after fire in southeast Edmonton apartment complex
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
-
Jasper makes list of top national parks in the world
Jasper has been named one of the 30 best national parks across the globe.
Northern Ontario
-
'It’s a scam': Ontario warns residents not to click on link in licence plate refund text
The Ontario government says it is aware of a text message phishing scam falsely claiming to help individuals get their licence plate renewal fee refunds.
-
Women's university basketball announcer let go following ‘inappropriate’ comment
Nipissing University in North Bay says a women's basketball announcer has been let go following a 'hurtful and inappropriate' comment made during the broadcast of a weekend game, in a tweet.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
London
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
Heart attack at 35: SCAD, the rare condition that targets young women
Young and healthy doesn’t fit the description of a typical person at risk of a heart attack, but that’s exactly what happened to a London, Ont. woman just weeks after having her second child.
-
Vintage Port Stanley, Ont. building to become lakeside attraction
A vintage building sitting on a prime location on Port Stanley’s harbour could soon house a new southwestern Ontario lakeside attraction.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; hospitalization numbers drop below 500
Manitoba reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of Manitobans in hospital with the virus continues to drop.
-
21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in West End homicide: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in the city West End over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' donations frozen, could flow to Ottawa residents
The funds donated to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will remain frozen pending the outcome of a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
PM Trudeau to update on Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Canada's latest response efforts in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
Bus shortage leads to Saskatoon Transit route, trip cancellations
A bus shortage prompted Saskatoon Transit to cancel dozens of trips on Monday.
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you
Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
Vancouver
-
Pre-offer period, strata documents, more transparency among suggestions to address B.C.'s real estate challenges
A B.C. association is calling for what it says are sweeping changes to address challenges in the province's real estate market.
-
3 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
Three people were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Dog rescued after fall down 30-foot embankment in West Vancouver park
A dog has been safely reunited with its owners after taking a tumble down a steep embankment in West Vancouver over the weekend.
Regina
-
Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you
Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
-
Sask. NDP to elect new leader in June
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party is set to elect its next leader in late June.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo explosion levels home, sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., after an explosion destroyed a vacant home and scattered debris over a wide area near the city's downtown core.
-
Investigation into murder of Victoria mother ongoing, police say
Police say the murder of a Victoria woman nearly one year ago is still under investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide 3 days' worth of updates
British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday afternoon.