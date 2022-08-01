Wastewater leak prompts warning to avoid Charlottetown Harbour water

People on P.E.I. are being asked to stay out of the Charlottetown Harbour after roughly 6,000 cubic metres of wastewater flowed into the waterway.

In an Aug. 1 news release, the city says workers have repaired the broken sewer force main that caused the issue Sunday night.

As a precaution, people in the area are being asked to limit contact with water in the harbour until Aug. 3.