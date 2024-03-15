Water leak forces relocation of Halifax hospital patients

A water leak at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building in Halifax has led to the relocation of some patients from the Mental Health and Addictions inpatient unit.

NS Health says a total of five patients have either been discharged or transferred to other beds within the system, with the possibility remains others may also have to be moved.

“The leak has caused some inpatient beds to be temporarily taken out of service, which may add additional system pressures,” read the statement from NS Health Friday evening.

Water damage is still being assessed, and a timeline is still being determined for repairs and reopening of the unit for patients.

NS Health says Infection Prevention and Control, Occupational Health Safety and Wellness, and Environmental Services teams are also assisting on site.

