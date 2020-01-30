HALIFAX -- A water-main break has forced the closure of a major street in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Water says Barrington Street is closed to traffic between Duke and George streets as they make repairs.

The area was like a skating rink Thursday morning as water gushed onto the street and quickly froze in the frigid temperatures.

Residents and businesses along Barrington Street, between Duke and Prince streets, are expected to be without water service until roughly late Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Transit is rerouting buses in the area.

There is no word on when the street will reopen.