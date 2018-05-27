

Hundreds of people put on their running shoes in Bedford, N.S. on Sunday, all in support of the IWK Health Centre.

The ‘IWK 5k in Memory of Jessica’ is an annual family friendly fun-run and walk, with money raised going towards the IWK Foundation.

Jennifer Manuel started the event as a way to honour the memory of her daughter. In 2008, she gave birth to twin girls, Alyssa and Jessica, prematurely. The girls had a rare condition called twin-twin transfusion syndrome, an unequal sharing of blood supply in the placenta.

Jessica passed away one month later, because of complications, in the IWK’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Running became Jennifer’s therapy after Jessica’s death. She says she was inspired to turn her personal tragedy into something positive.

"Running was how I kind of healed myself, so I thought let’s do a running, walking event, that's how people usually feel better about themselves. And let’s get the whole community here and share our stories,” says Jennifer. “That's what it's all about; we all have a story with the IWK.”

More than 400 participants registered for the 2018 walk.

Organizers aren't sure how much money was raised this year, but over the last nine years the event has raised more than $100,000.

The group will be presenting their donation next week at the 34th IWK Telethon for Children.

