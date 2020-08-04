MAITLAND, N.S. -- A non-profit organization is making dreams come true for seniors in Nova Scotia.

Established in 2015, We Are Young (WAY) grants unfulfilled wishes to elders like Susan Wynn, 73, and Etta Hirtle, 90.

The two women were keen to give skydiving a try, so WAY reached out to the Atlantic School of Skydiving, in Maitland, N.S.

“I would definitely say that this wish is the most adventurous,” says Katie Mahoney, co-founder of WAY.

Wynn has wanted to skydive for a number of years and even planned to do it on her 70th birthday. Now 73, she had yet to be able to make the jump.

“My daughter apparently submitted my name for this senior wish and I’m getting it and I’m going up to experience this,” said Wynn.

“It’s going to make you feel alive.”

The women were paired with David Williamson, owner of the Atlantic School of Skydiving, to complete a tandem jump.

“I’m looking forward to it, I really am,” said Hirtle.

“I just hope I land with my feet on the ground, not my face.”

With family and friends there to cheer them on, the women went up 10,000 feet in the air and jumped from the plane – freefalling for half a minute, followed by a parachute flight and landing.

“Thank you to WAY for the opportunity to do this for seniors, who don’t always get their wish fulfilled,” said Wynn.

“I think it’s wonderful what they are doing, that we can experience something that we might not have been able to do otherwise and always had it on our mind over all the years. So, it’s just a wonderful organization and I’m looking forward to seeing everybody else’s wishes fulfilled.”

Hirtle enjoyed the experience so much, she’s already planning to do it again.

“It was fantastic, absolutely fantastic. I’ll do it again in 10 more year’s time, if I am still here,” said Hirtle.