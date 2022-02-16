'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
Charlene Bagley has written an open letter to the Mass Casualty Commission and she shared the letter with CTV News.
In the letter, the daughter of Tom Bagley says her family is “losing more faith by the day” in the Commission’s process.
“I can now say in confidence that we have been let down and may never find out the truth about my beloved father,” Bagley writes.
The 70-year-old was killed by the shooter after responding to a fire at the home of his neighbours, Sean MacLeod and Alanna Jenkins. The gunman had killed the couple and set their home on fire during his rampage in April 2020.
In her letter, Bagley outlines several concerns, including “discrepancies” she later discovered in notes taken by Commission staff after meeting with herself and her mother to talk about what happened.
She expresses frustration over what has been described by several families as a lack of information leading up to the start of public proceedings Tuesday.
“How are we just 7 days away and we still do not know who is even going to be called as witnesses, let alone whether or not our counsel can examine witnesses?” Bagley writes.
She also raises concerns about who will be giving evidence at the hearings, suggesting the “key witnesses” are not being called.
“In my opinion, (the gunman’s spouse) Lisa Banfield and any officer who fired a weapon needs to (be) questioned under oath as well, as many others. I understand that, when asked by our counsel, you said you did not see an immediate need for further evidence from her in regards to 'what happened,'” writes Bagley.
Bagley is represented by Patterson Law, which issued a press release this week outlining concerns about the process to date on behalf of its clients.
Clients Nick Beaton and Darcy Dobson have also spoken out about their disappointment in the work of the Commission so far.
In a response to those concerns Tuesday, senior Commission Counsel Emily Hill wrote in a statement:
“Since the fall, we have provided family members, through their counsel, information weekly. This includes drafts of the Commission’s Foundational Documents and tens of thousands of pages of information, including transcripts of 911 calls, witness interviews, security camera footage, notes … and more. We also asked for, and acted on, their input through written requests and weeks of meetings. This included input on areas for further investigation by the Commission.”
“During the public proceedings, the Commission will continue to hear from Participants regarding gaps they see in the factual record and witnesses they suggest should be heard by the Commission,” the statement also reads in part.
Patterson Law attorney Robert Pineo has said his team doesn’t yet know if or when their clients will be called upon to give evidence at the public proceedings.
Those proceedings are set to begin in Halifax on Feb. 22.
