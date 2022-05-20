'We're excited': Businesses optimistic with return of CAT Ferry service

Passengers on The CAT ferry were greeted with a warm welcome as they arrived in Yarmouth Thursday night.

Among them, last minute travellers from Kentucky, Jason Thomas and Taylor Fields.

"We were in Maine visiting for the week to celebrate my birthday and we noticed it was the first trip back out for the CAT, so we thought we’d join it," says Fields.

They didn't have big plans, just a one night vacation in Yarmouth.

"We’re spending the night in town and we’re going to walk around and grab something to eat and just see the sites and enjoy ourselves," says Fields.

They stayed at the Grand Hotel, and they also weren't the only ones on-board who did.

"We had over a dozen guests at the property last night alone so early in the season. An early start but we’re sure it’s going to have a big impact on our visitation. We’re excited about it," says Dee Enright, the marketing director for Rodd Hotels and Resorts.

Despite being tied up for the last three years, contractually the provincial government still had to pay Bay Ferries over $1 million a year.

Numbers provided by the Department of Public Works shows Nova Scotia supports seven ferries at a total cost of $11 million annually.

The budget for The CAT is $17 million however, it is the only one that provides a direct link to the U.S. market.

"New England is a big market for the service and a lot of connections to Nova Scotia within those markets so the commuter that is within a day's drive to the ferry is our target,” says Jessica Gillis, the director of marketing for Bay Ferries.

Those who do come tend to explore.

"It may be something that takes people to the western end of the province but many of these visitors are looking at exploring the whole province," says Terry Smith of Destination Cape Breton.

The contract between the province and Bay Ferries runs until 2026. The last time it ran it made its way to Portland and carried just over 50,000 passengers.