'We’re halfway there already': More than $15,000 raised in days to save Whitney Pier rink

Word that the only indoor rink in Whitney Pier, N.S., is on thin ice has sparked a remarkable show of community support.

More than $15,000 has been raised in a matter of days to try and save Pier Rink after CTV Atlantic aired a story last Saturday that said the 55-year-old community built and operated facility might close if it doesn’t get more financial support.

"Well, our goal is $30,000 -- and we're halfway there already,” Kyle Mollons said Thursday.

Mollons is one of the organizers of an upcoming fundraising tournament at the rink in March.

He said 22 teams have signed up already, including men’s, women’s and minor hockey teams.

"It's crazy, just to wake up Sunday morning to 3,500 messages and everybody in the community that wants to help us. It's simply amazing,” Mollons said.

Wayne Miller is also willing to help. The small business owner in Sydney River, N.S., was born and raised in Whitney Pier.

"I played all of my minor hockey in Whitney Pier,” Miller said. “I probably played more hockey games and skated in Whitney Pier than at any other rink in Nova Scotia."

Miller has pledged to donate what he can to try and help save the rink that was such a big part of his life growing up.

"If I can provide gift certificates or product to help raise money, I'm willing to do it,” he said.

The Pier Rink’s building manager was overwhelmed Thursday by the quick and impassioned response.

"It will guarantee we're up and running for at least the next two or three years anyway,” said Dave Hawco. “We should be fine anyway, after that, with the other support because it's not just this tournament -- it's other members in community that are stepping up since the story aired."

Organizers of the hockey tournament have also entered the Pier Rink in Kraft Hockeyville -- a national contest that comes with a $250,000 prize in arena upgrades.

That may be a longshot, given that another Sydney-area arena -- the Canada Games Complex at Cape Breton University -- won last year's grand prize.

The tournament is set for March 16 to 19, the weekend before the famed Vince Ryan Memorial Scholarship Hockey Tournament.

There is also a silent auction planned for February.

"It's just amazing, the support, and we really appreciate the community and what they're doing for us,” Hawco said.