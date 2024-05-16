'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw

A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.

Wayne Munro and Jill Clausson-Munro of New Glasgow say they've played the same set of numbers on every Lotto 6/49 ticket they've bought for the past 39 years – a habit that finally paid off this week.

Wayne says the pair found out they were winners in the middle of the night.

"I have a habit of waking up and the first thing I do is check my lottery tickets, because I always said I don't want to have to go to work if I'm rich," he said. "So, I looked and Jill's numbers came up, so I hollered to her and I said, 'We're rich.'"

The couple says they aren't waiting to treat themselves with their winnings. Wayne already bought himself a new truck, and Jill says their house cleaner will have steady work from now on.

"That's it, that's all I have planned. That was the first thing I thought of, is that I do not ever have to clean this freaking house again," Jill said with a laugh.

Jill said her numbers have personal meaning for the couple and they're even more special after their big win.

She said she'll keep playing Lotto 6/49 and will continue to use the same numbers that mean so much to her.

"I will always play those numbers, always. I played them for that long, 39 years," she said. "I'm very, very, very happy. I feel relief. Just not having to worry about anything and knowing that our son is being taken care of. Just no worries."

While Jill recently retired from full-time work at the local hospital, Wayne says he will now be able to do the same from his job as a car salesperson. However, he says he plans to stay at work a little longer as he would miss his co-workers and how the job allows him to meet new people on a regular basis.

The winning tickets were purchased at Sobeys in New Glasgow. The retailer will receive one per cent of the seller's prize.

Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday with two multi-million jackpots available to be won. The Classic jackpot is always set at $5 million, while the Gold Ball jackpot starts at $10 million and can climb past $60 million.

Wayne and Jill matched all six numbers for the Classic jackpot, resulting in their big win.

