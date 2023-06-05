Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
“The rain is the big story. It was so much needed and we got it,” said Scott Tingly, a forest manager with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR), in an interview Monday with CTV News.
But precipitation is also preventing DNRR from getting aircraft in the sky, and getting a better idea of the situation, using technology like inferred scanners to find hotspots, he said.
“As soon as they get a window they’ll get up, have a look,” said Tingley.
Crews are still walking and driving around the fire area, putting out hot-spots, and identifying, as best they can, how much the rain helped, he said.
The wildfire was reported in Barrington Lake — roughly 200 kilometres southwest of Halifax — on May 28 and is now the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia history. It covered more than 24,000 hectares Sunday night.
A second wildfire in Shelburne County, near Lake Road in the municipality of Shelburne, was under control Sunday and covered 114 hectares.
A wildfire in northwest Halifax is 100 per cent contained but has displaced thousands and destroyed at least 150 homes.
“Contained" means firefighters are confident the fire’s perimeter isn’t going to grow. “The work now is to fully extinguish the interior of that fire,” Tingly said.
In Shelburne County, a number of structures have also been lost, and at the height of evacuations, 5,500 people were displaced.
Firefighters from the Northeastern United States arrive in Shubenacadie, NS, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, to assist with fighting wildfires in Nova Scotia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark)
Firefighters from New England arrived in Nova Scotia over the weekend and are now in Shelburne County, he said.
While it’s what they train for, Tingley said the past week has been challenging for firefighters.
“Emotionally, this has been a tough road for everybody,” said Tingley. The impacts are widespread and “everybody’s got a connection to it.”
He said the weekend’s rain has been a morale boost.
Tingley says DNRR is working with public works in Shelburne County to assess when it will be safe to reopen roads and get people back into the area. Fire collapsed a bridge in the county last week.
The local warden for the Municipality of Barrington, Eddie Nickerson, said all evacuees should remain clear of the affected areas for safety reasons.
“We understand residents are worried about their homes and properties, and while we have confirmed some structures including homes have been destroyed, and some are still standing, there are no firm details on numbers as of yet,” Nickerson said in a recent interview with CTV News.
Several roads in Shelburne County are closed.
Public schools in the county reamain closed Monday and Tuesday. The school district says it will provide an update Tuesday.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Two silversmiths from Nanaimo are hiding their hand-poured silver creations in local parks for people to go out and find.