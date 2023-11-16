Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada.

Weather conditions deteriorate Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain becomes heavier (dark green/yellow) and southerly winds stronger. Wet snow (blue) may be present in northwestern New Brunswick.

The statement is for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning. The alert cautions rain totals will range from 40 to 70 mm, with a risk of amounts that could exceed 70 mm in some areas. The rain is forecasted to be accompanied by a period of high and gusty southerly winds that could reach peak gusts of 70 to 90 km/h. The agency notes the highest of the wind gusts are most likely on exposed areas of the coast.

A Special Weather Statement in effect for Nova Scotia.

WET AND WINDY SATURDAY

The inclement weather arrives as a coastal low moving up the eastern U.S. seaboard and combines with a cold front out of the west.

Saturday morning will see a light-to-moderate rain develop in New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. Saturday afternoon and evening will see the rain increase in intensity and spread across the Maritimes. The greatest risk of downpours and highest rain totals is in southern and eastern areas of New Brunswick, mainland Nova Scotia, and western Prince Edward Island. Pockets of 50 to 100 mm are possible and would increase the risk of localized flooding and flash flooding.

Some snow may mix in with rain for the northwestern corner of New Brunswick. Accumulation of any wet snow would likely be limited to a range of 2 to 10 cm. Higher amounts approaching 15 cm could occur in some of the more mountainous terrain.

The peak of the southerly winds arrives Saturday evening and night. As above, indications are the strongest of the gusts that could approach 90 km/h are most likely up and down the Atlantic coastal side of Nova Scotia. Gusts above 100 km/h are likely Saturday night into early Sunday morning in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton due to the topography of the Highlands.

Pockets of rain totals exceeding 50 mm are being indicated. Areas in the oranges and reds at most risk of higher rain totals.

HOW TO PREPARE

The weather Thursday and Friday is fair. A good time to check drainage and gutters to ensure they are free of any fall debris. If you sometimes use a sump pump in a heavier rain, you may want to ensure it is in working order.

Give some thought to your Saturday travel and event plans. The rain is expected to become heavy and wind driven for some areas. That could reduce visibility and create hydroplaning conditions on roads.

A number of festive and holiday events are/were scheduled for this weekend. If those events are in an outside venue on Saturday check for delays or cancellations. If the event is rain-or-shine, plan and dress for rain.

